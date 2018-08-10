WATCH Largest US Cargo Plane Perform Gear-Up Landing in SCARY Incident

The incident is the latest in a series of such Lockheed C-5 Galaxy landings since 2017, when another such plane failed to extend its nose gear before arriving at the Rota naval base in Spain.

The breath-taking video of the 380-ton US C-5 Galaxy heavy transport jet making a successful nose gear up landing at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas has emerged on YouTube.

The incident reportedly occurred due to problems pertaining to the nose gear's extension and retraction process.

The Lockheed C-5 Galaxy is the world's third-largest transport aircraft the Soviet-made An-225 Mriya and An-124 Ruslan. The jet, which has been in service since 1968, is capable of transporting about 120 tons of cargo and has a range of about 4,400 kilometers (2,700 miles).