Twitter Slams Trump Over 'Chain Migration' as Melania's Parents Get Citizenship

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, the first lady’s parents, were officially sworn in as US citizens today in a Manhattan federal building. Both previously lived in a town of Sevnica, Slovenia, where Melania was born and raised until she moved to New York.

Twitter exploded with outrage at the news that the parents of First Lady Melania Trump had been granted US citizenship amid a harsh immigration policy conducted by the US president. Many twitterians called the event evidence of Trump's hypocrisy, reminding POTUS about his previous criticism on chain migration.

Hmmm. Interesting how Melania's parents are suddenly being rushed through to citizenship. Hw convenient, given the Trump immigration policy. #melania'sparents #suddenlycitizenship — Judith Anne Barton (@jabartonbooks) August 9, 2018

Melania's parents are being naturalized today. What about that opposition to CHAIN MIGRATION, Donnie?? — David Hertz (@DavidHertz6) August 9, 2018

@realDonaldTrump hey look. You are supporting chain migration with Melania’s parents.



Way to live the message. Dummins. — James David Hattin (@jdhattin) August 9, 2018

Melania's parents got their citizenship, so when will we ever get that press conference that Donnie told us was going to happen to address her immigration status?



He said in two weeks, like 2 years ago. This has to be the longest two weeks in the history of the world. — ✊🏻 LilMzResistanista ✊🏻 (@bruntofitall) August 9, 2018

As Melania's parents become US citizens today all the morons who shout that people must speak English in the United States you better cover up. Their hypocrisy is showing — Gay Goodenough (@GayGoodenough) August 9, 2018

Why were Melania’s parents allowed to get citizenship? They don’t appear to be needing asylum. Thought you said immigrants were our problem. Double standards, hypocrisy. — Davemachinevt (@davemachine2018) August 9, 2018

A lot of Twitter users suggested that the Knavs success at receiving US citizenship was largely dependent on their close ties to the US president.

#Melania's parents are lucky because they look like they were allowed out of their cages to shower and get dressed for their important day. "It's good to be #Trump" or at least related to him, huh?#WhereAreTheChildren #CagesAreNotOK #ReuniteFamiliesNow https://t.co/Mr0oE9n316 — Bee Eee (@BettyBoop5458) August 9, 2018

So does the new 'merit' immigration rule apply to Melania's parents? Didn't get special treatment 🙄 I call BS #ThursdayThoughts #msnbc — Elie Grae (@eliegrae) August 9, 2018

@mitchellreports Wouldn’t Melania‘s parents becoming citizens qualify as what @realDonaldTrump refers to, and constantly complains about, as “chain migration?“ I guess it’s OK if you’re part of his family, and white! — Dennis R (@dr7854) August 9, 2018

Melania's parents about to become U.S. Citizens via a GIANT leap to the front of the line. I guess having a daughter as the faux FLOTUS helped a teeny, weeny bit🤗 — Angie (@AngieResist) August 9, 2018

Some just joked and mocked the whole situation with Melania's parents' citizenship.

Breaking:

Melania’s parents can now make a legit Citizen’s arrest on son-in-law. pic.twitter.com/1ev2aih0JI — Tim O'Donnell (@TimODee16) August 9, 2018

Are Melania's parents chain migrants? Not that I care, but I would like to know since their son-in-law seems to be against the practice. — June Butler (@Junebug082) July 30, 2018

Others were simply furious by what they called "Preferential Citizenship."

#Melania's parents becoming #citizens over people who have waited YEARS to become citizens is an example of everything wrong with this country. If you're white, you go to tbe feont of the line. If you're brown, well FU right??? All you have to do is whore for a rich man… — This girl… (@Nu_Age_Girl) August 9, 2018

Parents of US First Lady Melania Trump, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, were sworn in as US citizens on August 9, basically repeating a practice called "chain migration," when immigrants bring their parents and relatives to the US after obtaining citizenship themselves. This practice has been widely criticized by the US president, who is currently taking steps to limit it.