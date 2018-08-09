WATCH Unstoppable Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Juventus Teammate Flying

Earlier this week, Juventus tweeted a clip from a training session showing Cristiano Ronaldo missing a volley and being good-naturedly teased by teammates – but a new video suggests that the Portuguese ace managed to rebound and prove that he’s a goal-scoring machine.

In the latest clip published by Juventus’ Twitter account, 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo proved he’s still got it as she showed off his talents on the pitch. While his new teammates Alex Sandro and Joao Cancelo were playing a ball, with the former attempting a shot at a five-a-side goal, which was blocked by Cancelo, Ronaldo decided to step in by bulldozing the ex-Valencia right back to send him flying with a light shove.

READ MORE: WATCH Ronaldo Fail to Fire Header in Training, Dybala & Costa Do Victory Dance

In a desperate bid to stop Cristiano, Daniele Rugani jokingly moved the goal, which, however, didn’t help – the five-time Ballon d’Or winner still scored without any effort.

The 10-second clip went viral in an instant, receiving nearly 75,000 views in just three hours.