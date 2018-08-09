Polish Playboy Model Shows Off Curves in Wet See-Through T-Shirt (PHOTOS)

This is not the first time that Polish-born Playboy model Charlie Riina has taken part in an ultra-sexy photoshoot for a brand of bottled water called 138 Water.

Charlie Riina, who has on multiple occasions graced Playboy’s cover, has once again played up to the camera, as she took a beach stroll wearing only a wet white T-shirt and a skimpy bikini.

138 Water sure knows how to sell water: in the Baywatch-style photoshoot, Riina’s T-shirt was soaked and transparent while she was lying on the beach with waves washing over her.

The stunning model, who recently played a role in The Handmaid’s Tale, was featured in Esquire, GQ magazine and FHM, having also been crowned Miss Toronto and Miss Hawaiian Tropic twice.

But she’s not just a pretty face: as a child prodigy, Riina won awards for chess and as a grown-up studied Criminology and Forensic Sciences at the University of Toronto.

Riina also ran for political office back in 2016 as a candidate for the right-wing Trillium Party in the Canadian province of Ontario.

Riina hit international headlines in 2015 after she posed in a soaking wet white T-short with the slogan “Je Suis Charlie” in a provocative 138 Water campaign following the January terrorist attack on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, which saw 12 people killed.