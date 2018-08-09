Twitter Likens Theresa May to Gollum as She Does Low Curtsy to Prince William

This is not the first time that UK Prime Minister Theresa May has performed an unusually low dip – she was previously photographed doing the same awkward plunge while greeting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William’s wife, Kate.

The prime minister has yet again performed a spectacularly low curtsy to greet and shake the hand of Prince William at Amiens Cathedral in northern France as they attended the Battle of Amiens centenary ceremony.

Theresa May’s “signature” way of greeting the royal has received loads of attention on Twitter, where users didn’t hesitate to throw jibes at the prime minister.

I’m beginning to admire Theresa May’s athleticism. I’m 41 years younger and wouldn’t dare pull off a stretch like this. pic.twitter.com/gzMTUV3goY — Mutaz Elnour (@MutazElnour) 8 августа 2018 г.

Has anyone noticed each Theresa May curtsys to royalty ie Prince William she gets lower and lower — Pretty soon she will be worshiping and praying — Just saying; it could happened;) RT pic.twitter.com/YbP80Kvyss — I'm Alright Jack — It's Every Man For Himself (@IamalrightJack) 8 августа 2018 г.

Spineless PM Theresa May demonstrates her acute lack of backbone as she crumbles when meeting Prince William. pic.twitter.com/7tTyeWKg0T — Adolf Rees-Mogg (@Adolf_Rees_Mogg) 8 августа 2018 г.

An hour later and Theresa May is still trying to unravel herself after curtsy. pic.twitter.com/hgkFcRX7e3 — Cosy & Monty (@CosyFFS) 8 августа 2018 г.

Video replay of Theresa May practicing her curtsy before meeting Prince William pic.twitter.com/yyn7TElGiY — Hollerella (@hollerella) 9 августа 2018 г.

Here's that Theresa May awkward curtsy in full. pic.twitter.com/jdyIDgolhu — Paul Burley (@burgerhewrote) 8 августа 2018 г.

She'll throw her back out if she goes any lower! pic.twitter.com/xL1JNM9xf4 — 💥Toxic Shop Syndrome💥 (@Toxic_Shop) 8 августа 2018 г.

Twittersphere alleged May was simply doing her routine lunges:

She’s doing her lunges, leave her alone you bully 😂😂😂 — Bruce Devlin (@BruceDevlin) 8 августа 2018 г.

Another user rushed into highlighting Prince William’s reaction to the bizarre plunge:

Prince William tries not to laugh at Theresa May's curtsey. pic.twitter.com/sFl2QzWVrD — 💥Toxic Shop Syndrome💥 (@Toxic_Shop) 8 августа 2018 г.

Others compared her to Lord of The Ring’s character, Gollum:

Oh god. May's playing Gollum again… lol — dolly (@dollydaydream53) 8 августа 2018 г.

Fellow Twitterians reminded netizens that this is not the first time that May has been spotted getting down on an overly-bended knee:

Think Theresa May has mastered this curtsy thing…



Theresa May greets Prince William during the service to mark the centenary of the Battle of Amiens #Amiens100 pic.twitter.com/WTD5pAGstp — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) 8 августа 2018 г.

Theresa May curtsying to Prince William today and previous v low curtsies. I continue to be fascinated. pic.twitter.com/2znDAha8Zq — Sophia Money-Coutts (@sophiamcoutts) 8 августа 2018 г.

Madness, Theresa May's AWKWARD CURTSY strikes again as she meets Prince William; here's a reminder of what happened the last time she curtsyed the Queen — It's madness — Agree RT pic.twitter.com/RjOTVdeLs0 — I'm Alright Jack — It's Every Man For Himself (@IamalrightJack) 8 августа 2018 г.

According to professional coaching company Debrett’s, the curtsy “should be a discreet but dignified movement, with a slow rise, maintaining eye contact.”