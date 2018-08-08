WATCH Ronaldo Fail to Fire Header in Training, Dybala & Costa Do Victory Dance

Juventus players were filmed during their training session as they prepared for the new season of Serie A, with Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Leonardo Bonucci and a newcomer, Cristiano Ronaldo, having a little fun on the pitch.

The 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed making an uncharacteristic mistake while training with his new teammates Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Leonardo Bonucci. Juventus’ official account tweeted a 16-second clip, which has since gone viral – partially because of the Portuguese star’s mishap.

The former Real Madrid star can be seen playing a game of headers with the three footballers, which ended up with a botched attempt to fire a header.

Once he played an aimless ball, missing everyone, Costa and Dybala rushed into performing a victory dance, which became famous due to Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

The hilarious clip sent Twitter into meltdown:

Ronaldo officially joined the Italian club in July after nine extremely successful years in Real Madrid.