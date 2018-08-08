Register
    In this file photo dated Saturday, June 30, 2018, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madrid it is announced Tuesday July 10, 2018, to join Italian club Juventus, bringing to an end a hugely successful nine-year spell in Spain

    WATCH Ronaldo Fail to Fire Header in Training, Dybala & Costa Do Victory Dance

    Juventus players were filmed during their training session as they prepared for the new season of Serie A, with Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa, Leonardo Bonucci and a newcomer, Cristiano Ronaldo, having a little fun on the pitch.

    The 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed making an uncharacteristic mistake while training with his new teammates Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Leonardo Bonucci. Juventus’ official account tweeted a 16-second clip, which has since gone viral – partially because of the Portuguese star’s mishap.

    The former Real Madrid star can be seen playing a game of headers with the three footballers, which ended up with a botched attempt to fire a header.

    Once he played an aimless ball, missing everyone, Costa and Dybala rushed into performing a victory dance, which became famous due to Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

    Ronaldo officially joined the Italian club in July after nine extremely successful years in Real Madrid.

