WATCH Ronaldo Fail to Fire Header in Training, Dybala & Costa Do Victory Dance

The 33-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed making an uncharacteristic mistake while training with his new teammates Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Leonardo Bonucci. Juventus’ official account tweeted a 16-second clip, which has since gone viral – partially because of the Portuguese star’s mishap.
Un quartetto così 😍 per la sfida di calcio-tennis al #JTC.@PauDybala_JR & @douglascosta 🆚️ @Cristiano & @bonucci_leo19 #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/0zu51jhZsZ— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) 7 августа 2018 г.
The former Real Madrid star can be seen playing a game of headers with the three footballers, which ended up with a botched attempt to fire a header.
Once he played an aimless ball, missing everyone, Costa and Dybala rushed into performing a victory dance, which became famous due to Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.
The hilarious clip sent Twitter into meltdown:
7 августа 2018 г.
TWEET: “Griezmann exultation”
Esultanza alla griezmann— Jayden (@JaydenJuventino) 7 августа 2018 г.
Costa & Dybala with that Griezmann dance celebration… 😂 https://t.co/nuz2QgrCbG— Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) 7 августа 2018 г.
Ronaldo officially joined the Italian club in July after nine extremely successful years in Real Madrid.
