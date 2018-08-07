Register
10:46 GMT +307 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A small glass bottle

    Number of Danes Hospitalized for Drinking Too Much Water Amid Heat Wave Soars

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While dehydration can be a real danger in hot weather, a number of Danes have received treatment for taking the doctors' advice to drink a lot of water to the extreme.

    An exceptional number of people have been admitted hospitals across Denmark for demineralization after drinking too much tap water in a bid to stay hydrated amid a spell of scorching heat, Danish Radio reported.

    So far this summer, Holbæk Hospital in the Danish region of Zealand alone has treated some 20 patients who have consumed an excess of water, compared with the usual one or two cases each summer.

    "We have patients that have become very ill because of it. Some so badly that they even had to be admitted to intensive care," consultant doctor Henrik Ancher Sørensen at Holbæk Hospital said.

    By his own admission, the consultant had spoken to colleagues at Odense University Hospital and the South West Jutland Hospital in Esbjerg, who all reported a similar trend in hospital admissions related to excessive consumption of liquids.

    READ MORE: Finnish Supermarket Stuns Public With Sleepover Amid Sizzling Heat (PHOTOS)

    "Usually, it's older people who are doing exactly what we have preached all these years — drinking lots of water," Sørensen said.

    Sørensen stressed that while the advice indeed holds water, it shouldn't be followed blindly. According to him, the norm is in the region of 2.5 liters of liquid, ideally a combination of various types of fluids.

    "We have probably not been accurate enough by failing to stress the importance of taking in salts and minerals as well as water to replace what we lose in sweat," Sørensen said.

    A drop in salt and mineral levels can result in a state of confusion and vertigo and even lead to unconsciousness and cramps, Sørensen stressed. Thinned blood caused by excessive consumption of water can be life-threatening in extreme cases.

    READ MORE: Ethic Concerns as Swedish Sellers Hike Prices on Used Fans Tenfold Amid Heatwave

    This summer, Denmark has been hit by a spell of scorching heat alongside its Scandinavian peers. This Wednesday is projected to break the 43-year-old all-time temperature record, with the quicksilver anticipated to rise to over 36 degrees Celsius, the Danish meteorology agency DMI noted.

    Related:

    Finnish Supermarket Stuns Public With Sleepover Amid Sizzling Heat (PHOTOS)
    Ethic Concerns as Swedish Sellers Hike Prices on Used Fans Tenfold Amid Heatwave
    Tags:
    health, drinking water, heat wave, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Клюквенное сердце
    Winners of the 2018 Stenin Press Photo Contest
    Worthy Exchange
    Honeytrap
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse