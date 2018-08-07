Netizens Mock Weather Girl as She Tries to Stun Followers With Topless Snap

Often referred to as the world’s hottest weather girl, Sol Perez has once again heated up her Instagram feed by posting a sizzling snap – but some of her 3.1 million followers appeared to be distracted by her wardrobe choice.

Having crossed her arm across her chest and flaunting a tattoo on her side, Argentine weather girl Sol Perez posed in nothing but a pair of ripped jeans in an apparent bid to impress her Instagram followers with her killer curves.

Esos domingos rotos Публикация от Solci Perez #lachicadelclima (@lasobrideperez) 5 Авг 2018 в 3:32 PDT

The snap has received over 1,600 comments, and while many users inundated her with compliments, others couldn’t help but make fun of her outfit, leaving such remarks as, “I think you tore your pants a bit,” “Buy new pants,” “Did a dog eat your jeans?” or “If you have told me I would have lent you some jeans. I didn’t know they were ripped.”

Perez regularly raises temperatures with her smoking hot social media snaps: