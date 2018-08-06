Register
18:15 GMT +306 August 2018
    Actress Pamela Anderson attends A Night of New York Class gala benefit to help ban New York City carriage horses on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012 in New York

    Pamela Anderson Spills Beans on 'Romantic Connection' With Julian Assange

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision
    Viral
    0 20

    In a May interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Baywatch star revealed that she used to visit the WikiLeaks founder at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London before his communications were cut off in March.

    Speaking to celebrity reporter Harvey Levin on his show OBJECTified, which airs on Fox News, Pamela Anderson has opened up on her “romantic” connection with the world’s most renowned whistleblower, Julian Assange.

    “He’s definitely an interesting person and there’s definitely a romantic kind of connection ‘cause it’s a romantic struggle. We have this closeness… he’s not close to people like he is to me,” she said.

    The former Playboy icon, who is now dating French footballer Adil Rami, revealed that she had first met Assange to learn how to be a “more effective” activist – and since then, she has regularly visited the Australian, bringing him vegan food, which has become their tradition.

    READ MORE: Assange Most Likely to Face UK Arrest After Eviction From Embassy — Greenwald

    Anderson further spilled the beans over their joint plans:

    “We want to help create career activists. We’re going to choose ten activists a year for ten years and pay their salaries no matter where they are in the world. It’ll be very diverse, too. It won’t just be, you know, more digital.”

    Earlier this year, she told the Hollywood Reporter that she was concerned for his health after Ecuador announced its decision to deprive the refugee of Internet access and visitor privileges.

    “He’s cut off from everybody. The air and light quality [at the embassy] is terrible because he can't keep his windows open and he can't get any sunlight. Even prisoners can go outside, but he can't,” she said back in May.

    In March, Assange, who has been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy since 2012 after being accused of sexual assault and rape in Sweden, was cut off from the outside world by the government of Ecuador.

    Surrounded by British police WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, centre, makes a statement to the media and supporters from a window of Ecuadorian Embassy in central London.
    © AP Photo /
    Assange's Attorney Suggests Australian Govt Should Step in to Help Its Citizen
    He was also banned from receiving any visitors, which is believed to be due to a series of his tweets on the Catalan independence movement in Spain and posts related to the alleged poisoning of the ex-GRU colonel Sergei Skripal.

    Even though Swedish authorities dropped their sexual assault case against Assange in May 2017, the outstanding UK arrest warrant against him, issued for breach of bail conditions related to those charges, remains in force.

    READ MORE: Yeezy Does It? Pamela Anderson Asks Kanye West to Help Save Julian Assange

    The whistleblower, thus, cannot leave the South American state’s embassy without being arrested and possibly extradited to the United States, where he, in turn, would supposedly face charges of espionage and leaking of thousands of classified and sensitive documents related to military operations.

