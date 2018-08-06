After his divorce ten years ago, a California man opened the gates to the world of pleasure, having purchased a futuristic sexbot that has changed his outlook on relationships.

The 60-year-old divorcee, who prefers to be called by his alias Brick Dollbanger, is the first person to own an AI-empowered sex robot, which costs some $15,000. Speaking about his experience with the famous doll named Harmony, designed by Realbotix, he made a surprising revelation:

“I noticed she was getting very extreme expressions, like she knew what I was doing. If having sex with a real woman is a ten, then a sex doll is eight, eight and a half."

Brick Dollbanger believes sex with Harmony will be even better once the manufacturer finishes the so-called X mode, which would allow the doll to fulfill customers’ darkest fantasies.

“The X mode is the sex mode where she actually responds to you. It’s a sensor that can tell when she’s being jostled around. When she’s switched in the X mode the sensor will go live, she’s going to know what you’re doing. And she’ll respond to it, verbally, with different facial expressions and movements.”

Once the sexbot is improved, Brick said he would consider entering into a “relationship” with the advanced machine.

Even though he has a collection of four sex androids and has spent around $200,000 on his unusual hobby, he believes that nothing can be compared to Harmony, which will “start silicone sex revolution of the 21st century.”