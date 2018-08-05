Argentinian Seeks Fame of World's Hottest Weather Girl With Wet Booty Pics

Although it’s winter now in Argentina, one of the country’s most famous TV personas has found a way to keep it hot. Sol Perez, who some media refer to as the world’s hottest weather girl, has teased her fans with pool-side shots of herself in a tiny bikini, soaking in water.
Thousands of fans from her 3-million-strong Instagram following praised her beauty in the commentary section. The curvy model and Instagram celebrity, who also happens to be a law student, has just celebrated her 25th birthday.
The girl regularly keeps her followers posted with racy beach snaps …
READ MORE: Cold Front: Mexico's Sexiest Weather Girl Opens Up About Being Dumped by Gamer
..and occasionally cashes in on her outstanding curves at lingerie photo shooting.
All comments
Show new comments (0)