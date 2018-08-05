Argentinian Seeks Fame of World's Hottest Weather Girl With Wet Booty Pics

Sol Perez already has more than 3 million followers on her Instagram account, where she puts her main assets on display, whether sharing photos in tiny bikinis, rooting for the national football team in tight tops or lingerie photoshoots.

Although it’s winter now in Argentina, one of the country’s most famous TV personas has found a way to keep it hot. Sol Perez, who some media refer to as the world’s hottest weather girl, has teased her fans with pool-side shots of herself in a tiny bikini, soaking in water.

Thousands of fans from her 3-million-strong Instagram following praised her beauty in the commentary section. The curvy model and Instagram celebrity, who also happens to be a law student, has just celebrated her 25th birthday.

The girl regularly keeps her followers posted with racy beach snaps …

..and occasionally cashes in on her outstanding curves at lingerie photo shooting.