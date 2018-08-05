Public Hails Lady Gaga's Apology for Calling Zombie Boy's Death Suicide

Lady Gaga has apologized online for what she called was jumping to an unjust conclusion following the death of Rick "Zombie Boy" Genest, the Canadian model famous for his head-to-toe corpse-like tattoos, who starred in her 2011 video "Born This Way".
Out of respect for Rick's family, Rick & his legacy I apologize if I spoke too soon as there was no witnesses or evidence to support any conclusion for the cause of his death. I in no way meant to draw an unjust conclusion My deepest condolences to his entire family and friends. pic.twitter.com/CJ9AdOJ22j— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 4 августа 2018 г.
The art we made was sacred to me and I was emotional, he was an incredible artist and his art and heart will live on. Rest In Peace 🙏 You beautiful soul. pic.twitter.com/0gXTJ6cHYB— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) 4 августа 2018 г.
In her August 3 post, now deleted, she alleged that Genest took his life, calling his death "beyond devastating." She also called on her followers to put a spotlight on the issue of mental health. "If you are suffering, call a friend or family today. We must save each other," she wrote.
Lady Gaga's online apology provoked a handful of emotional comments, with many fans claiming that her words were "totally understandable."
You are a class act and we know you didn’t mean to draw any conclusion but were just reacting to the news of the sudden death of a close friend. He’ll be missed, he was such an inspiring human being. Love you.— Frankie Fermi 🌟 (@frankiefermi) 4 августа 2018 г.
It’s ok, you lost a dear friend. A comment like that… totally understandable (and it was believed to be a fact at the time)— Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) 4 августа 2018 г.
We love you so much ❤️ We’re all thinking of Rick pic.twitter.com/ykrNoTlixK
Your amount of respect for literally everyone is beyond admirable. Rest in peace rick, you'll be greatly missed.— mallory (@artpopmallory) 4 августа 2018 г.
Everyone knows you had the best of intentions, I'm sure his family will understand. Your heart is the purest in the world. #RIPRickGenest— well⭐ (@killthefame) 5 августа 2018 г.
You did nothing wrong. You just wanted to help.— Arturo (@Arturo52311) 4 августа 2018 г.
It's okay, you lost your friend, you don't have to say sorry my love and I'm still sorry for your lost, he was a incredible artist, we monsters are never forget him!— neto ⭐️ (@excitingaga) 4 августа 2018 г.
On Friday, the 32-year-old Genest fell to his death from a third-floor apartment in Montreal in what police classified as a suicide attempt. His manager Karim Leduc told People magazine that Genest could have fallen off accidentally after he leaned too far back on the balcony while smoking a cigarette. "He's not someone who, we feel, would commit suicide; he's not someone who would do something like that because he's very thoughtful of others," Leduc added.
