US White Nationalist March Sees Violence Amid Police Shut Down

Armed Trump supporters from several US right-wing groups marching to assert their right to free speech clashed not only with counter demonstrators nearby but also with local and state police, prompting the shutdown.
Police used flashbang grenades in attempts to disperse the crowd, and have set off teargas at counter protesters as well, according to the Portland Mercury.
— PMW News (@PorterMediaNews) August 4, 2018
— Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) August 4, 2018
— PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018— Leah Sottile (@Leah_Sottile) August 4, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)