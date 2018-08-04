Model Heidi Klum Triggers Social Media Storm Posting Tiny Bikini Butt Pics

The 45-year-old model and TV star has posted a “good morning” greeting from her vacation on Instagram. Heidi Klum, who has had numerous fashion shootings lightly dressed or naked over her 20-year career, shared a photo where she’s posing on an air mattress with only her bikini bottom on.
Some appreciated the gesture and praised the shape the model has managed to keep, leaving comments like “Now it’s a good morning,” or “Looking great!!!”
Others suspected some trick and accused the model of posting a fake pic, writing “This is no way Heidi!!!”
However there were those who shamed the model, who is used to teasing followers with revealing pics from time to time, for embarrassing her children, saying “Very painful for the kids.”
"Now it's getting cheap, sad, it's not necessary at all. Which child would like to see his mother like this in public?" some user posted.
Others shamed Klum for attention seeking and bad taste.
