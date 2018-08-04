Model Heidi Klum Triggers Social Media Storm Posting Tiny Bikini Butt Pics

The German celebrity has decided to share her vacation vibes with her nearly 5 million Instagram followers and uploaded a half-naked poll-side look, demonstrating her figure. This prompted a mixed reaction among her followers, some of whom took umbrage at the mother of four for the revealing pics.

The 45-year-old model and TV star has posted a “good morning” greeting from her vacation on Instagram. Heidi Klum, who has had numerous fashion shootings lightly dressed or naked over her 20-year career, shared a photo where she’s posing on an air mattress with only her bikini bottom on.

Good morning……😃 Публикация от Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) 4 Авг 2018 в 12:21 PDT

Some appreciated the gesture and praised the shape the model has managed to keep, leaving comments like “Now it’s a good morning,” or “Looking great!!!”

Others suspected some trick and accused the model of posting a fake pic, writing “This is no way Heidi!!!”

However there were those who shamed the model, who is used to teasing followers with revealing pics from time to time, for embarrassing her children, saying “Very painful for the kids.”

Dreaming of….❤️ #CannesMay2018 Публикация от Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) 21 Июл 2018 в 12:57 PDT

"Now it's getting cheap, sad, it's not necessary at all. Which child would like to see his mother like this in public?" some user posted.

Others shamed Klum for attention seeking and bad taste.