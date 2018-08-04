Register
18:46 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LeBron James.

    Trump Attacked on Twitter Following Tweet Implying That LeBron James is Stupid

    © Flickr/ Keith Allison
    Viral
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    The president slipped into a late night Twitter tirade against the Los Angeles Lakers star Friday night following the athlete's interview with CNN anchor Don Lemon.

    Trump took a swing at LeBron while indicating his preference for Chicago Bulls veteran Michael Jordan in the long-running Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) superstar debate.

    Calling Lemon "the dumbest man on television," Trump quipped that the anchor "made LeBron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

    The president's animosity towards Lemon is part of a long-running feud, with Trump referring to the anchor as the "dumbest man on television," "dumb as a rock," and "a lightweight" on previous occasions going back to 2016. Last October, CNN, whom Trump has derided as a Fake News organization, accused the President of 'online bullying' through his attacks on Lemon. In March, Lemon accused Trump of being a "racist."

    Trump has a separate feud with LeBron James connected to his dispute with the Golden State Warriors and their captain Stephen Curry. Trump disinvited the team's invitation to the White House after their 2017 championship win after Curry and other players attacked him over his "unacceptable" and "divisive" rhetoric and behavior over NFL players' kneeling during the national anthem to protest perceived racial inequality. LeBron called Trump a "bum" on Twitter after he disinvited Curry, with his tweet becoming the most-retweeted Twitter post by an athlete in 2017. Earlier this year, LeBron accused Trump of not "giv[ing] a f*** about the people."

    President Donald Trump points skyward before donning protective glasses to view the solar eclipse, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at the White House in Washington .
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Spell Check Anyone? Twitter Roasts White House’s ‘United Sates’ Typo
    In his interview with Lemon, James accused Trump of "using sports to kinda divide us" and said the President "doesn't understand the power that he has for being the leader of this beautiful country." Trump's lack of understanding about how kids look up to the president makes him "more sick than anything," LeBron said.

    Trump's latest attack prompted a major backlash on social media, with users urging the President to focus on the real problems in the world while pointing to LeBron's charity activities. Others simply cracked jokes.

    Trump supporters rushed to defend the president, suggesting LeBron focus on his basketball career.

    Others users pointed to Trump's apparent lack of consistency, recalling his previous tweets showering LeBron with praise and calling him a "great guy!"

    Don Lemon himself eventually joined the fray, accusing Trump of being "the real dummy" for putting kids "in cages," in reference to the scandal involving the separation of children from their illegal immigrant parents by US immigration authorities.

    Related:

    Twitter Rejoices After NRA Claims It’s Going Broke
    Twitter Abuzz as Bannon Attacks Koch Bros, Paul Ryan, Republican Establishment
    Twitter Abuzz Over Ivanka Trump's 'Not the Enemy of the People' Stance on Media
    Twitter-Quake as US Rapper Claims He's Giving Away All His 'Evil' Money to Fans
    Tags:
    reaction, tweet, interview, CNN, Don Lemon, Donald Trump, LeBron James, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Golden Bridge Cau Vang in Vietnam Held by Giant Concrete Hands
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse