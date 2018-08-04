95-Year-Old Canadian Woman Defies Huge Black Bear Snooping in Her Home (VIDEO)

The incident has already been followed by a British Columbia Conservation Officer Service warning that "a bear that has gained access to a house poses a significant public safety threat and may be extremely unpredictable if startled."

95-year-old Anna Stady from Vancouver, Canada said that she "never thought of being scared" when she discovered a big black bear snooping in her kitchen, according to The Global News.

"I told him to go and then he just went about halfway to the backyard and I said 'No! Go home!'," Stady explained, adding that the bear did not think twice before sticking to her order.

But shortly after, the animal returned to Stady's house and made a mess, according to her.

READ MORE: Canadian Wildlife Park Faces Charges After Taking Bear Out for Ice Cream (VIDEO)

"I was really annoyed with him and I told him to go. He looked at me and then he grabbed something, I don't know what it was, and ran out," Stady said.

Commenting on British Columbia Conservation officers setting up a trap outside her home to catch the bear if it returns a third time, Stady voiced hope that they will never be lucky to do so.

READ MORE: Caring and Bearing: Mother Bear Raises Four Fluffy Cubs in Kamchatka

"I hope they don't catch him because they say if they do, they have to kill him. He was a beautiful black bear, nice and chubby," she concluded.