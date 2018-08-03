Arturo Vidal's Wife in the Spotlight Amid Rumors of His Transfer to Barca

Amid the reports about the Catalan club signing the Chilean midfielder, dubbed King Arturo, from Bayern Munich for $35 million, the media and football fans turned their attention to Vidal’s wife Maria Teresa, who has her own Instagram fan base.

Although Maria Teresa Matus, who’s been married to the Chilean football star Arturo Vidal since 2009, has tried to keep her personal life private by shutting down free access to her social media account, some of her posts still emerged for the public view.

Vidal’s wife has gained her own fan following on Instagram.

Following the reports on her husband’s transfer to Barcelona, a profile on Matus also recently appeared in the British tabloid Daily Star.

According to the media, Matus and Vidal are parents to 3 kids; their mother has tattoos featuring the names of two of them.

As The Guardian recently reported, Barcelona has completed Arturo Vidal’s transfer from Bayern Munich. The Catalan club has agreed to sign the 31-year-old midfielder for $35 million. According to the media, he met the Spanish club’s officials and passed his medical last week.

This May Barcelona bid farewell to their icon midfielder Andres Iniesta after his 16-year first team career.