04:32 GMT +303 August 2018
    Wedding

    British Couple on the Search for Videographer to Film Their Wedding Night

    Viral
    Are you interested in filming newlyweds getting busy on their wedding night in exchange for some cold, hard cash? If so, there's a job opening for you in the United Kingdom.

    In their ad, which was listed on the website Bark.com, the couple states that they've put aside a little more than $2,600 for the right person to get the job done. The price is negotiable, per the listing.

    "Both myself and my fiancé believe that your ‘wedding day' shouldn't just be limited to a day, and actually your wedding night is just as important," the advertisement states. "Obviously during the day, everyone has photographers and videographers etc capturing all of the days moments and memories, but it's not a norm for someone to have that on their wedding night."

    "Obviously we know that this is a bit of a weird request, but we just really don't want to forget any moments from our day, or night, which is why we want everything on tape," it adds.

    ​Interested parties should be ready to work between the hours of 1 a.m and 3 a.m. local time, as the show isn't going to down until the wedding party wraps up.

    As for shots and angles, the couple wants a variety of sorts.

    "We don't want the tape to go anywhere at all and it's just for personal use between me and my fiancé, which is why it's so important for us to find someone we feel we can trust 100%… We'd like a mixture of still and moving shots, and we also want it all to look professional, so any lighting in the room, etc. will need to be sorted beforehand," the ad notes.

    ​"We know it's an odd request but it's something we're really keen on," it concludes.

    It's so unusual, in fact, that the co-founder of Bark.com, Kai Feller, issued a statement regarding the request.

    ‘Bullet Dodged’: US Airline Refunds Jilted Bridesmaid’s Tickets After Viral Tweet

    "We know how important videographers are for married couples across the UK; it's one of our most popular categories on the site along with wedding photography and house cleaning," he wrote. "However, this is the first time we've been alerted to a request of this nature."

    "Obviously wedding night videography isn't a service we explicitly offer on site, but hopefully one of our videographers is willing to help the couple out. Who knows, if we have a lot of applications perhaps we could look at making it an additional service on the site," he said.

    Some netizens who've caught wind of the request have said they'd do the job for free, while others have gone on a head-shaking bender.

    ​So, any takers?

