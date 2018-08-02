‘Sh*thole Foods' & ‘Scams Club': Internet Goes Wild with #TrumpGroceryStores

US President Donald Trump's questionable assertion this week that you need an identification card to purchase groceries set Twitter ablaze, prompting netizens to launch a new trend: #TrumpGroceryStores.

The latest trendy hashtag was launched after POTUS told supporters at a Florida campaign rally on Tuesday that voter IDs are necessary to prevent illegal voting, despite criticism that such identification laws could cause voter suppression, as it might make it more difficult for some voters to cast their ballots.

"If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID," Trump told supporters in Tampa, Florida. "You go out, you want to buy anything, you need ID, you need your picture."

"In this country the only time you don't need it, in many cases, is when you want to vote," he added.

While it's unclear when Trump last purchased his own groceries, it should be noted that an ID is only required when buying alcohol, cigarettes, medications and age-restricted video games or compact discs. However, in some states an ID is required if a buyer is using an EBT card, a debit card associated with the US government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This program was formerly known as the Food Stamps Program.

Wanting to take a dig at 45, netizens trolled the commander-in-chief by renaming grocery stores after him — some even offered possible sales pitches for the 72-year-old.

​When asked about Trump's remarks, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders shot down reporters on Wednesday when they inquired when the president last entered a grocery store.

"I'm not sure," she said. "I'm not sure why that matters, either."

Trump's Tuesday rally was in support of Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis' gubernatorial bid.