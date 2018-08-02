Register
17:54 GMT +302 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NadiaBarbie

    Kim Kardashian Wannabe Gets Enormous Breasts, Can’t Use Tube Anymore

    © Photo: Instagram / nadiabarbie
    Viral
    Get short URL
    102

    A 24-year-old Londoner has shed some light on the day-to day difficulties she has because of the 34JJ artificial breasts she obtained to look like the US reality TV star. Apart from implants, the woman also had a Brazilian “butt lift,” lip fillers and hair removal, spending almost $20,000 in total.

    Nadia Sofia Nahir, who works as a project assistant in London, has revealed to the Daily Mail that she decided to have her breasts augmented at the age of 20, increasing her cup size to EE.

    Three years later she had another breast enlargement, to reach 34JJ, and even travelled to Belgium for the procedure, which turned out to be her most expensive treatment yet, at $5,200.

    Besides the breast enlargement, her self-improvement plan also includes a Brazilian “butt lift,” as well as lip filler injections and hair removal treatments, which have already cost a grand total of $20,000.

    The woman, who describes herself as a growing goddess on her Instagram account, where she uses the nickname nadiabarbie, explained her strive to look like Kim Kardashian. She praised the US celebrity as a “modern goddess”; she also cited her own Argentinian heritage as a reason for the alterations.

    “Back in Argentina there are competitions like “Miss BumBum” and “Miss Reef”, which celebrate curvy, fit models. The attention they seemed to get fascinated me. They're looked at as goddesses who grab the eyes of everyone in the room. 'They've all had procedures done, breast implants and bum enlargements. It's part of the culture,” she told the newspaper.

    READ MORE: British Model Rivals Kim Kardashian in Jaw-Dropping Bootylicious Snap

    The woman described her credo as “The more you stand out, the better” and revealed that she got a taste of attention in her late teens, saying her breasts “stopped growing at an E cup, which is large for a teenager.”

    “I know that I stand out from a lot of people, especially in London, which can be difficult, but I love the enhanced fake, feminine shape,” she shared, saying that she gets a lot of positive feedback as well as encouragement from Instagram, where she posts her revealing snaps.

    However, her much-desired curves sometimes give her troubles, as there are some things she can’t do because of it.

    💃🏻

    Публикация от NadiaBarbie (@nadiabarbie__) 4 Мар 2018 в 2:30 PST

    “Sleeping or lying on my front I can't do anymore or running over a short distance. I also try not to use the Underground much now and especially not at rush hour times,” she told the outlet.

    However, she insisted that she was not going to rest on her laurels, and is planning to enlarge her breasts and buttocks more.

    Related:

    British Model Rivals Kim Kardashian in Jaw-Dropping Bootylicious Snap
    How Much Does Kim Kardashian Weigh 'Minus Hair Extensions'?
    Russian 'Kim Kardashian' Teases Followers With Bikini Snaps, Creates Meltdown
    Kim Kardashian's Doppelganger Leaves Instagram in Awe (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    bum, fake breasts, Implants, Instagram, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Beauties Compete for Golden Crown of Miss CIS 2018
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    Plucking Paul Manafort
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse