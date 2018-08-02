Football Fans Go Berserk as Real Madrid's Asensio Mocks Liverpool Goalie Karius

Marco Asensio has been widely criticized by users online after he was filmed teasing Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea by mocking Loris Karius.

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio was filmed aiming a playful jibe at his Spain teammate De Gea before Wednesday's friendly against Manchester United in the International Champions Cup. The 22-year-old was caught on camera approaching his Spanish counterpart in the tunnel and shouting at him: "Karius! Karius! Karius!"

As if Marco Asensio actually trolls his international team-mate David De Gea for his World Cup mistakes by calling him "Karius" 😂



Asensio's taunt came several weeks after De Gea missed all four of Russia's penalties in the shoot-out, with his team being forced to exit the tournament early on, following the best of 16 round.

The pair apparently showed no hard feelings as they hug it out at the end.

Real Madrid beat Karius's side Liverpool 3-1 in this year's Champions League final, which saw the German goalkeeper make two costly mistakes. Subsequently he came under fire from disappointed fans.

Asensio's joke sparked an outrage on Twitter, with many fans calling it "not funny at all" and "disrespectful".

Some, however, tried to defend the Spanish player.

More than a month after the final, Brazil international Alisson joined Liverpool for a world record fee for a keeper to replace Karius as No 1.