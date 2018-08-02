Luke, I Am Your Daughter! Netizens Discover Star Wars Hero's Soviet Look-Alike

The internet has discovered an uncanny resemblance between the main characters of Cold War-era space movies, prompting many users to take another look at the Skywalkers' family tree.

A sharp-eyed user has posted a lookalike collage on Facebook, spotting a resemblance between two iconic science fiction characters, a young Luke Skywalker from the Star Wars, and Alisa Seleznyova from Guest From the Future, an 1980's TV mini-series that was a huge success in the Soviet Union.

© Photo: Facebook A lookalike collage with Luke Skywalker and Alisa Seleznyova

The collage inspired a series of playful jokes on social media. "Luke, I am your daughter!" Ksenia Titok posted.

"Luke Seleznyov and Alisa Skywalker," another user said.

"I knew it! We've always gotten a lite version," a man lamented.

"They all have relatives," a user going by the name "mordotron" suggested.

© Photo: Pikabu / mordotron A lookalike collage with Kylo Ren

In a post on DeviantArt, an online gallery, an artist shared her vision of what the two would look like together. "I couldn't help but make this crossover, it's too cool!" the caption reads.

© Photo: DeviantArt / Rabemar An artist's vision of Luke and Alisa crossover

Since 1977, the Star Wars saga has had a massive impact on modern American pop culture. The first movie was followed by two sequels, and later by a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, and anthology films; today, the Star Wars Universe encompasses 11 feature films and several animated series, and more is on the way.

Guest From the Future is a critically and popularly acclaimed 1985 children's TV mini-series, based on an eponymous 1974 novel by Soviet science fiction writer Kir Bulychov. The series is centered on the adventures of Alisa Seleznyova, a girl who travelled from the future to the Moscow of 1984, and fellow schoolchildren fighting against space pirates.