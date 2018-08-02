Register
14:47 GMT +302 August 2018
    US first lady Melania Trump poses for a picture at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

    Social Media Harvests Memes After Snap of Gardening Melania Trump Pops Up

    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Viral
    After the "I really don't care, do u?" jacket PR-disaster and fuss over her coat during the Trumps’ visit to Helsinki, the first lady’s outfit is in the spotlight again. This time the US President’s wife is being roasted for not getting dirty enough in the White House Kitchen Garden during a traditional vegetable harvesting with schoolchildren.

    Melania Trump, dressed up in a designer shirt, worth hundreds of dollars, spotless blue-and-white Converse sneakers, and immaculate red gloves, amid flloerbeds has made a social media sensation over the recent few days.

    The picture was taken last September during an event in the White House Kitchen Garden, set up by Michelle Obama during her husband’s tenure to promote healthier eating for kids and counter children’s obesity, when the Boys and Girls Club of Washington joining the first lady to plant and harvest vegetables. But recently someone has dug up the snap and given it new life, as it turned meme-fruitful.

    READ MORE: Thrilled Melania Trump Thanks Pamela Anderson for Beautiful Russian Eco-Fur Coat

    According to some netizens, Melania Trump in her posh and suspiciously clean outfit looks alien at vegetable patches.

    Model and TV star Crissy Teigen had pointed out a mismatch on Twitter.

    ​Others suspected that gardening is just Melania’s cover-up for something other than harvesting vegies.

    Some suggested a more appropriate background for the First Lady’s look than a vegie garden with all sorts of collages…

    ​And others immediately proposed “who wore it better contests.”

    ​There were those who have pointed out that this viral hit has real life potential.

    ​Earlier this summer, Melania Trump made a splash in the wrong direction with a clothing choice after she wore a designer khaki jacket with a print on the back: "I really don't care, do u?" as she departed to visit a migrant child center in Texas.  After the media and social networks exploded in outrage about the alleged "hidden message" of her clothing, her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham dismissed all allegations, saying it was just a piece of clothing.

    The First Lady’s outfit was also in the spotlight on the margins of the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki as she had a long-sleeved jacket on when she arrived in Helsinki, where the temperature was hovering around 30 degrees amid a heat wave. The Finnish media were worried that Melania Trump was badly briefed about the weather, then focus of attention shifted toward the butterfly she wore on her waist. The main question then became whether it could be a subtle reference to Finland's nature.

    Tags:
    White House Kitchen Garden, Viral Sensation, memes, Twitter, White House, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Washington DC, United States
