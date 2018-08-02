WATCH: British Tourist Slaps Immigration Officer Over $4000 Fine

The lady overstayed in Indonesia for five months.

A female British tourist got infuriated when an Indonesian immigration officer filed her a $4000 fine for overstaying her visa. The lady went on a high-pitched hot-blooded rant which culminated in her slapping one of two officers in the face.

According to the Immigration Office, the tourist named Auj-e Taqaddas arrived at the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, last Saturday but has been stopped by the Immigration office due to overstaying her tourist visa.

The Office says Taqaddas overstayed for 160 days, which is more than five months.

The officers fined her with $25 for each days Taqaddas overstayed in the country, which made up a hefty $4000 fine.

However, the lady, in a very vocal manner, blamed the Office for making her miss her flight.

"You aren't paying for this f***ing flight. You b*****ds told me to bring the money, why didn't you b*****ds tell me anything else," she shouted at the officer.

Following the incident, Taqaddas ended up in an immigration holding cell where she stayed since Saturday. The immigration officers reported her to police.

"She pretended not know that she had overstayed. But people who visit a country to travel know they have a period of stay. She had overstayed since February," Immigration Chief Ngurah Rai Aris Amran said in a comment to reporters.