Twitter Giggles as US Health Agency Urges Americans Not to Reuse or Wash Condoms

The US federal agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), took to Twitter to warn Americans that they are risking becoming infected with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) by using a condom twice.
READ MORE: Taste of a Woman: Polish Brewery Makes World's First Vagina Beer
We say it because people do it: Don't wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act. https://t.co/o3SPayRf9m pic.twitter.com/AwkPqE9YMl— CDC STD (@CDCSTD) 23 июля 2018 г.
The CDC also attached a link to its website, where users can find out more about correctly using condoms, and how to reduce the risk of STDs, including HIV and viral hepatitis. The agency pointed out that they also provided protection against such diseases as Zika or Ebola – that may also be transmitted through sex.
READ MORE: You Had One Job, Durex! Users Mock 'Affected' Condoms Recall in UK, Ireland
The warning triggered a Twitter-quake, with some ridiculing those who may actually wash condoms and sarcastically suggesting other options:
just turn em inside out— nap in finished basement with A/C (@intellegint) 25 июля 2018 г.
“Hold on babe, let me just grab one off the clothes line…”— Charles Hall (@CharlesHaHaHall) 25 июля 2018 г.
Well, what the hell am I supposed to with all these condoms in the dishwasher now?— What a Stupid Time to be Alive (@mrd125) 25 июля 2018 г.
What about using one that someone else has used, or is that not good either?— Brian (@drasca00) 25 июля 2018 г.
The lion’s share simply couldn’t believe that people are really reusing condoms:
People do that??? pic.twitter.com/4hsBBoW1vE— Cecil (@transyurochka) 24 июля 2018 г.
People really out here reusing condoms?! pic.twitter.com/VQ7NZ1ZG9y— sabra ♡ (@curlygalsay) 25 июля 2018 г.
24 июля 2018 г.
25 июля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)