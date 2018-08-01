Twitter Giggles as US Health Agency Urges Americans Not to Reuse or Wash Condoms

It appears that some Americans are prone to reusing and even washing condoms, and the national health protection agency has rushed to social media to give a sexual education lesson to everyone.

The US federal agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), took to Twitter to warn Americans that they are risking becoming infected with sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) by using a condom twice.

READ MORE: Taste of a Woman: Polish Brewery Makes World's First Vagina Beer

The CDC also attached a link to its website, where users can find out more about correctly using condoms, and how to reduce the risk of STDs, including HIV and viral hepatitis. The agency pointed out that they also provided protection against such diseases as Zika or Ebola – that may also be transmitted through sex.

READ MORE: You Had One Job, Durex! Users Mock 'Affected' Condoms Recall in UK, Ireland

The warning triggered a Twitter-quake, with some ridiculing those who may actually wash condoms and sarcastically suggesting other options:

just turn em inside out — nap in finished basement with A/C (@intellegint) 25 июля 2018 г.

“Hold on babe, let me just grab one off the clothes line…” — Charles Hall (@CharlesHaHaHall) 25 июля 2018 г.

Well, what the hell am I supposed to with all these condoms in the dishwasher now? — What a Stupid Time to be Alive (@mrd125) 25 июля 2018 г.

What about using one that someone else has used, or is that not good either? — Brian (@drasca00) 25 июля 2018 г.

The lion’s share simply couldn’t believe that people are really reusing condoms: