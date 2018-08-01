From Siberia With Sex Appeal: Meet Model Voted Russia's Hottest Chick 2018

Officially crowned Russia’s sexiest woman in 2018, 26-year-old Ekaterina Kiseleva will now grace the front cover of the September edition of men’s magazine Maxim.

Russia saw Ekaterina Kiseleva, who comes from the city of Novosibirsk, run neck-and-neck with nine other gorgeous models from across the country, competing for the title Miss Maxim Russia 2018 – but the Siberian beauty managed to outdo them all.

READ MORE: Meet Croatian Star Kovacic's Shakira-Lookalike WAG Amid Chelsea Transfer Rumors

The award ceremony took place at Moscow’s Soho Rooms Club, with Kiseleva dazzling judges in a simple black bikini and eventually receiving the much-desired black sparkly tiara.

Публикация от 🌸Ekaterina🌸 (@kiselek19) 28 Июл 2018 в 1:14 PDT

Just me 🥀 Публикация от 🌸Ekaterina🌸 (@kiselek19) 4 Июл 2018 в 9:45 PDT

Since she will now become the face of the magazine’s September issue, her modelling career is expected to get a major boost.