From Siberia With Sex Appeal: Meet Model Voted Russia's Hottest Chick 2018

Russia saw Ekaterina Kiseleva, who comes from the city of Novosibirsk, run neck-and-neck with nine other gorgeous models from across the country, competing for the title Miss Maxim Russia 2018 – but the Siberian beauty managed to outdo them all.
The award ceremony took place at Moscow’s Soho Rooms Club, with Kiseleva dazzling judges in a simple black bikini and eventually receiving the much-desired black sparkly tiara.
Since she will now become the face of the magazine’s September issue, her modelling career is expected to get a major boost.
