Register
18:34 GMT +331 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Shad Moss

    Twitter-Quake as US Rapper Claims He's Giving Away All His 'Evil' Money to Fans

    © Photo: shadmoss/instagram
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    American rapper Shad Moss, known by the pseudonym Bow Wow, launched into a wild Twitter rant after a fan pissed him off, having accused him of kicking them out of his section of the club for recording him and his girlfriend.

    On a regular Saturday, Bow Wow tweeted a series of pictures of him and his girlfriend Kiyomi, but one of user responded to the post, saying that he was too hung up on his fame.

    READ MORE: Rapper Streams His Gunshot Wounds in GRAPHIC VIDEO 18+

    Instead of deleting these comments or ignoring them, he reacted to the message with a series of fury-filled tweets, which have since been removed. Moss went nuclear about quitting rap, giving away all his money through Cash App, and working at Game Stop to show people that wealth didn’t equate to happiness.

    “Down size my home. Sale everything. And go to work at gamestop. I’d probably be the happiest man in the world. Trade my cars in and buy a PROBE,” he tweeted.

    Izabel Kovacic
    © Photo: izabelandrijanic/instagram
    Meet Croatian Star Kovacic's Shakira-Lookalike WAG Amid Chelsea Transfer Rumors (PHOTOS)
    And by the end of his rant, he admitted that he should probably see his therapist before he does “something stupid.”

    In his pursuit of happiness, Moss tweeted, “I’m cash apping all my money away today. So if you want some free money yall can have it… let’s see if you think money makes you happy.”

    Bow Wow posted a similar message on Instagram, having taken a screenshot of the amount of money, he’d sent to some Todd Esson, with the caption, “Sending my fans money today! I don’t want it. This money is evil. Maybe yall can do some good with it… enjoy!”

    Once news of his antics broke, Twitter was sent into meltdown, with users wondering if he actually was giving his funds away:

    Others shared gifs and videos to illustrate their reaction to the rapper’s tweet and Instagram post:

    There were those who suggested that the rapper was pulling a PR stunt and that he was looking for attention:

    Some Twitterians were even confused to find out that Shad Moss was still in music, saying they thought he had quit long ago:

    While fans have flooded his social media accounts asking for money, it remains unclear whether he plans to follow through with his promise.

    Tags:
    money, rapper
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse