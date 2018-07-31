Meet Croatian Star Kovacic's Shakira-Lookalike WAG Amid Chelsea Transfer Rumors

Over a year ago, Mateo Kovacic married his long-term girlfriend Izabel Andrijanic in the Croatian village of Sesvetski, where the two met and fell in love.
Izabel strikingly resembles the Colombian singer Shakira, who, by a twist of fate, is Barcelona’s Gerard Pique’s WAG, thanks to her long locks of curly blonde hair.
This was such a great journey for us, we made the new milestone of the Croatian football history. I’m so proud of my husband @mateokovacic8 and every single player that gave everything on the pitch and proved their braveness to the whole world. This was an amazing experience and what made it even more special is my new #MeituT9 smart photographer. So grateful for all wonderful memories taken with this phone! #fromrussiawithlove #WorldCupRussia2018 #BeProud #Vatreni #Croatia
Dubbed a Shakira-lookalike by the Croatian press, Izabel regularly shares snaps with her 425,000 Instagram followers.
Since 2015, the model and fashionista runs a family business together with her sister, selling innovative baby products and frequently uses her social media accounts as a platform to promote it.
Earlier this week, British media reported that Chelsea’s new boss, Maurizio Sarri, has targeted the Real Madrid midfielder as a possible alternative to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey.
