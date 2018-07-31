Meet Croatian Star Kovacic's Shakira-Lookalike WAG Amid Chelsea Transfer Rumors

While the Croatia national team player and Real Madrid star, Mateo Kovacic, may have sparked the interest of Chelsea FC, which is reportedly considering him as an alternative to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, it’s his stunningly beautiful wife who’s stealing the show.

Over a year ago, Mateo Kovacic married his long-term girlfriend Izabel Andrijanic in the Croatian village of Sesvetski, where the two met and fell in love.

READ MORE: British Model Rivals Kim Kardashian in Jaw-Dropping Bootylicious Snap

Izabel strikingly resembles the Colombian singer Shakira, who, by a twist of fate, is Barcelona’s Gerard Pique’s WAG, thanks to her long locks of curly blonde hair.

Wherever I Go ✌🏼🇭🇷✌🏼Croatia❤️ Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 2 Июл 2018 в 9:54 PDT

Mr. and Mrs. Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 20 Июн 2017 в 9:18 PDT

Dubbed a Shakira-lookalike by the Croatian press, Izabel regularly shares snaps with her 425,000 Instagram followers.

🇷🇺 Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 10 Июл 2018 в 10:38 PDT

#chapelOfSouls 💙 Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 21 Окт 2017 в 10:26 PDT

Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 10 Авг 2017 в 11:24 PDT

Since 2015, the model and fashionista runs a family business together with her sister, selling innovative baby products and frequently uses her social media accounts as a platform to promote it.

Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 19 Дек 2017 в 2:22 PST

#topgun 😜 Публикация от Izabel Kovačić (@izabelandrijanic) 21 Июл 2016 в 11:48 PDT

Earlier this week, British media reported that Chelsea’s new boss, Maurizio Sarri, has targeted the Real Madrid midfielder as a possible alternative to Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey.