'Total Disgrace': Fury as UK Tourists Pay Spain Homeless Man to Tattoo His Face

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched in Spain to help a homeless man remove a tattoo from his face, he got done after a group of male Brits paid him 100 euros.

The president of the Benidorm British Business Association, Karen Maling Cowles, called the behavior of British tourists on a stag party "disgusting."

The fundraiser, started by Ms. Cowles, calls for donations to help the 34-year old Tomek, originally from Poland, approached by several British tourists in Benidorm.

The stag party reportedly paid Tomek €100 to have "Jamie Blake, North Shields, NE28" inked on his head. The tattoo was never completed because the homeless man was in too much pain.

Donations poured in towards the €3,000 goal, meant to pay for the removal of ink on Tomek's face and help with his back problems.

"I hope this helps him towards a better future and reassures him that humanity does exist," a comment by user Anne Dettmer on the fundraiser page read.

Another commentator said she was "disappointed with my fellow human beings sometimes."

A Facebook user argued that the parlor where Tomek got his tattoo should be named:

"Why should they be allowed to carry on in business after doing something so treacherous to a person??? Total disgrace."

British tourists reportedly do not enjoy good reputation in Spanish resorts. Police authorities in Spain had in the past agreed to have their British counterparts help patrol areas in Ibiza besieged by unruly tourists from the UK.

The Majorcan resort of Magaluf has gained questionable reputation, following incidents of young Brits performing sexual acts in the open and binge drinking.

