Register
22:20 GMT +330 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Van splashing pedestrians

    WATCH: Splash-Happy Canadian Van Driver Fired for Soaking Pedestrians

    © YouTube Screenshot
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A driver for a contracting company who was caught on camera deliberately swerving into puddles to splash pedestrians near the University of Ottawa in Ontario, Canada, has been fired.

    On Friday, a dash cam video of a white Ford van marked with the logo of Canadian contracting company Black & McDonald was uploaded to YouTube by user Saif Khan.

    The 45-second clip — captured with the rearview dash cam of another car — shows the van driver changing direction as he drives so he can plow through large puddles — in the process, soaking three sets of pedestrians. Almost a million people have viewed the video since it was uploaded.

    ​On Sunday, Black & McDonald issued a statement apologizing about the incident. "We apologize to everyone impacted by the recent incident in Ottawa of unacceptable driving by one of our van drivers," the contractor wrote on Facebook. "We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority. This is an isolated incident, and the individual is no longer employed with Black & McDonald."

    ​The driver's identity has not been revealed, and it is unclear who was driving the vehicle with the dash cam.

    Black & McDonald spokesman Tareq Ali also told the Ottawa Sun this weekend that the splash-happy van isn't representative of the company or its drivers.

    "This is an isolated incident. We have a very good record, and public safety is our number one priority. This is very unfortunate, and we want to apologize to the public," Ali noted.

    In a tweet on Sunday, Ottawa Police Service Sergeant Mark Gatien also confirmed that the company had "terminated" the driver.

    "Update on the Van Splashing Incident. I would like to thank Black & MacDonald [sic] Ottawa Div. for their quick and decisive action in this matter. The driver of this van has been terminated from the company. I would also like to thank a patrol Officer who assisted in this outcome," Gatien tweeted.

    ​On Sunday, Gatien also told the Ottawa Sun that the driver could face assault charges for endangering pedestrians by veering close to the curb and splashing them with water. 

    Related:

    'We're Doomed!' BBC Sitcom Stamps Go Viral as Twitter Finds Brexit Allusions
    Nice, Handsome and Thin: Kim Reacts to Trump's Joke, Goes Viral
    UK PM May Still Trusts Johnson as 'Meltdown' Remark Praising Trump Goes Viral
    Viral Takeaways From Putin's Q&A Session That Rocked Russian Internet
    Burger King Forced to Shut Down After Viral Video of Rodents Crawling Over Food
    Tags:
    video, viral, van, driver, Ottawa, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse