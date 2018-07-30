Hot Water Challenge Prank Regains Momentum on Social Media, Collects New Victims

The prank originates from 2014 fake YouTube videos and mocks the idea of the previously popular Ice Bucket challenge. That challenge was designed to raise awareness for the disease ALS, while this not only serves zero purpose, but is also life-threatening.

The once-popular Hot Water Challenge is gaining popularity again. Participants must spill boiling hot water on their friends or make them drink it through a straw. Naturally there are consequences to such a challenge.

A young man in the US city of Indianapolis poured boiling water on his sleeping 15-year-old friend, leaving him with severe burns to his head and chest. He will now spend a week in a hospital and it will take him months to restore his skin. He was still luckier than last year's victim. Ki'ari Pope, 8, from Boynton Beach, Florida died from the injuries she received after drinking boiling water as a part of the challenge.

The Hot Water Challenge dates back to 2014, when a video emerged where a sister spills a pan full of boiling water on the back of her unsuspecting brother, leaving huge scars as a result. The challenge was spread through hundreds of fake videos, where people appear to drink or pour hot water on themselves. But once in a while a person actually tried to do the challenge for real. Now the challenge seems to have regained popularity on social media.

Many Twitter users were left perplexed on how people might not understand how threatening the challenge can be and participate in it.

Hot water challenge really? How stupid do you have to be to pour boiling hot water on yourself? — J.D (@JD01976) July 30, 2018

Are y’all getting stupider or what? Hot Water Challenge? Lmao. I’m ready to start the Pick Up A Book Challenge — branganronpa V3 (@youvebeenSLAIN) July 28, 2018

Can you believe that children are trying this new “Hot Water Challenge” where they throw boiling water on their friends or they pour it on themselves…. What in the FUCK is going on with humanity?? Is this nature’s way of killing off our species?? I just don’t get it!! — Kevin Lynch (@kevinlynchnj) July 30, 2018

Some twitterians forecasted that such challenges would be the "downfall" of humanity, while others suggested it might reduce amounts of stupidity on the planet.

This hot water challenge is just another reason why our generation is going to be the downfall of man 😂 — Andre Biasella (@popederp) July 30, 2018

Hot water challenge? Either drink hot water through a straw or get doused in it. People stupid enough to try that should try the stop breathing forever challenge. #hotwaterchallenge — MojicaSan (@MojicaSan) July 27, 2018

Apparently there’s a “hot water challenge”. Doctors need to stop treating anyone that does these internet challenges. Let natural selection do its thing — Clay Chung (@meshkeee) July 29, 2018

Certain Twitter users urged others not to judge the younger generation in general just because part of it does a "dumb challenge."

my mom said this on facebook and reading this from really actually makes me sad and hurts. like you literally get mad when people generalize you yet you generalize millennials all the time. this kids friend poured hot water on him for a dumb hot water challenge that i’ve never+ pic.twitter.com/kNYCdZaq0a — em ♡ shinee (@lgbtjong) July 30, 2018

Some netizens though were left amazed by the hot water challenge.

I see that some kids started a “hot water challenge.” They bring water to a boil, then either drink it or dump it on someone. Sounds like a blast — Bass Ackwards (@Chadinthe502) July 30, 2018