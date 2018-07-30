Sweet Job: Nutella Makers Looking for Chocolate Tasters & No Experience Required

Ferrero, the company which makes the chocolate spread loved by many, is set to hire non-professionals to taste various ingredients, including different types of cocoa and hazelnut.

The lucky 60 amateur judges will have to start work on September 30. They will undergo a 3-month training course, during which they will polish their senses of taste and smell. The tasters will have to use the correct terms when describing various tastes.

In a job ad published by Openjobmetis on behalf of Soremartec Italia srl, the Ferrero research and development company, the requirements are minimal. Candidates must be allergy-free and know how to use a computer.

"We are searching for 60 sensory judges for tasting activities of confectionary products," the advert says.

The job requires showing up at the company headquarters in Alba, Piedmont in Italy twice a week, do the tasting and provide feedback.

It is not the first time, Ferrero employs tasters, however, it is a first for non-internal staff to be offered the opportunity.