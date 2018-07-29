Model Emily Ratajkowski Teases Instagram Followers With Cheeky Snap (PHOTO)

Stunning Emily Ratajkowski has regularly been flaunting her bombshell body on social media, and the latest picture showing her riding a bike is no exception.

The model and actress is well known for not being shy about flashing her flesh – and her army of 18.8 million Instagram followers certainly can’t wait for the updates.

Having just returned from a beach vacation with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski published yet another jaw-dropping snap of her sitting on a yellow motorbike in tiny thong, revealing her sensational assets, with the caption “Hell’s angel.”

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old fabulous brunette posted a picture together with her husband as they soaked up the sun.

Ratajkowski apparently believes you don’t need to dress if you want to impress:

