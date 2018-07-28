From Canadian Babe to Icelandic Beauties: Top 10 of Instagram Fitness Goddesses

With the hashtag #GirlsWhoLift trending on social media and numerous photos of six-packs abs, super-ripped arms and ultra-lean legs being posted, a British tabloid and a powerlifters’ web-site have teamed up to pick 10 babes who prove that strong is new sexy and occasionally make money promoting bodybuilding and cross-fit.

While more and more women switch to weight lift training and cross fit from yoga to get a super pumped body, the hashtag #GirlsWhoLift has emerged online and already has more than 22 million posts and photos on Instagram.

They are often guided and inspired by Instagram fitness stars and self-made bodybuilding pros, some of whom started as ordinary women with eating disorders and weight problems before becoming ultra-toned athletes. The Daily Star Online and bodybuilding expert Erny Peibst have picked the best fitness babes from around the world for their top-10 list.

The team placed Aroosha Nekonam from Aberdeen, Scotland, first. The Persian/Scottish online trainer and bikini athlete with 32,000 online followers humbly describes herself as a “small town girl, who lifts.”

Her path to having a ripped body began with a struggle with anorexia.

Another athlete, who made it from zero to a toned hero, is 33-year-old Melissa Alcantara from the US, who once struggled with post-pregnancy weight, depression and occasional dieting; now she's an athlete and a certified coach; she's training Kim Kardashian and otherwise wowing half a million Instagram followers.

24-year-old Lauren Fisher, a 6-time CrossFit Games Athlete, is another pick.

Another top-10 athlete is a tattooed beauty Krissy Mae Cagney has not only built a lean body, but also fought an addiction.

Montana-based fitness enthusiast Dana Linn Bailey, with almost 2 million followers, is another pick.

Brooke Ence with over 1 million followers has not only made her career as an athlete, she also took on the role of an Amazon female warrior in the movie Wonder Woman.

Scandinavian beauty Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir from Iceland can boast having been named Fittest Woman on Earth in 2015 and 2016 and maintains an impressive social media following.

Another Scandinavian fitness babe on the list is Bjork Odinsdottir.

Former Big Brother star Christmas Abbott escaped an eating disorder and drugs and is now a proud mom who owns her own cross-fit studio.

Another 'Fittest Woman on Earth' on the list is Canada’s Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, who combines her passion for fitness with being a chemical engineer.