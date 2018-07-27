Chinese Airliner Gets Pummeled by Hailstorm in Midair (PHOTO)

A passenger aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing after a mid-flight encounter with a dangerous weather phenomenon.

A Tianjin Airlines flight from Tianjin to Haikou ended up being battered by hailstones at an altitude of 32,000 feet.

According to China Daily, the storm cracked the outer layer of both of the A320 airliner’s windshields, and the plane’s weather radar was apparently rendered inoperable after being hit.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 26, when the aircraft was about two hours into its four-hour-long journey.

On July 26, A320-200 (B1052) Tianjin Airlines 🇨🇳 flew through a hailstorm at FL 9800m. Flight #GS7865 from Tianjin to Haikou safely diverted to Wuhan (ZHHH). The nosecone was battered and both front windshields were shattered. The crew and the passengers are not injured. pic.twitter.com/c4TFkmuf5H — Ondrej Fiala (@ondrej__fiala) 27 июля 2018 г.

​Despite sustaining visible damage to the cockpit’s hull and windows, the crew managed to guide the plane to safety and successfully land it in Wuhan.

A number of Twitter users praised the pilots’ skill and conduct, marveling at the ordeal these people must’ve went through.

