Public Mourns as Team GB Snowboard Star Ellie Soutter Dies on 18th Birthday

Tributes have been pouring in over the tragic death of a talented snowboarder, who was widely tipped to represent Britain at the next Winter Olympics.

Britain's rising snowboard star, Ellie Soutter, was found dead at her home in the French Alps on her 18th birthday.

Her father, Tony Soutter, sadly confirmed the news, paying an emotional tribute online, in which he mourned over his "soul mate."

In a joint statement on Team GB's official website, BOA chair Hugh Robertson and Athlete Commission Chair Ben Hawes called Ellie Soutter "an incredibly popular and well-liked member of the team."

The British Olympic Association is saddened to hear of the sudden passing of snowboard cross athlete Ellie Soutter, aged 18.



Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.https://t.co/MyyHv2Kf2z pic.twitter.com/3LpQHqOhH4 — Team GB (@TeamGB) 26 июля 2018 г.

People on social media have been offering their condolences over the tragic loss.

So young. So sad. — Cheshire Matters (@CheshireMatters) 26 июля 2018 г.

Just 18, this is horrific news. — Adam (@AdamGawthrop) 26 июля 2018 г.

This is so awful. Went to school with her a couple of years above, for 5 years and can remember her infectiously happy personality! Absolutely terrible to hear of this news… 😩 — kate (@K8_Norman17) 26 июля 2018 г.

Awful, condolences to her family, friends & teammates — Hookie62 (@Hookie62) 26 июля 2018 г.

Just 18, this is horrific news. — Adam (@AdamGawthrop) 26 июля 2018 г.

Very affected by hearing about the death of #EllieSoutter on her 18th birthday, so sad, such a young talent, the help for young minds needs to be much better than it is :-( — Sally Lines OBE (@SallySocialEnt) 26 июля 2018 г.

Life is so unfairly short… RIP Ellie Soutter 💔🇬🇧🏂 — Jack Walker (@JackTheFact29) 26 июля 2018 г.

Ellie won Britain's only medal at the 2017 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Turkey and had realistic hopes of representing the country at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The cause of Soutter's death is unclear; however, British Ski and Snowboard, the national governing body for snowsports, urged people to get support from the Samaritans, a crisis hotline that provides suicide prevention services, as it paid tribute to the young star.