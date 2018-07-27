‘Looks Like I Just Got to Jail’: Tragic Team USA Basketball Photos Released

The player photos turned out so poorly that, in one case, the Washington Wizards deleted a post featuring a brutal mug shot of star point guard John Wall.
"John Wall I got a barber in the DC area if you need him," liltony09 said on Instagram.
John Wall looking ALERT and READY for Team USA Camp pic.twitter.com/0imp0RJfUk— DRAFT (@PlayDraft) July 26, 2018
Ms. Wall was absolutely not impressed.
Even John Wall's mom got in on the jokes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JCmWhfjn9s— Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 26, 2018
San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan didn't have much better luck.
i'm getting worried about team usa basketball pic.twitter.com/oj3jKZXUe9— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) July 26, 2018
Y’all talkin bout John Wall lookin crazy... look at this foo 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KWkc56NvnC— #iTweetForThePeople (@ImThatDude707) July 26, 2018
But it was Wall who was first to become a meme.
John Wall: profile pic vs. tagged photo pic.twitter.com/yDj0L8H6dC— Ashley Young (@young_ashleye) July 26, 2018
One daring netizen even formally proposed Wall become the new "10 guy."
I'd like to formally nominate John Wall as the new "10 Guy". I miss that meme. It needs a comeback anyway pic.twitter.com/WeJ6PKTkxs— Ben Cutler (@TuckerThaTruckr) July 26, 2018
July 26, 2018
Detroit Pistons dunk artist Blake Griffin drew comparisons to Frankenstein and "King of the Hill."
"I sell propane and propane accessories" pic.twitter.com/ROfFmWO7WF— Top flight security of the world (@MoneyMitch_44) July 26, 2018
Some Twitter users speculated that the photographer had no sense of lighting and mistakenly used a wide-angle shot for close-ups, which can change how faces look in pictures.
they look kind of like the Beatles photos after they discovered LSD— John Lurie (@lurie_john) July 26, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)