‘Looks Like I Just Got to Jail’: Tragic Team USA Basketball Photos Released

Team USA Basketball’s recruit squad showed up for mini-camp this week ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup and 2020 Olympic tryouts and received a roasting on Twitter after player photos were released.

The player photos turned out so poorly that, in one case, the Washington Wizards deleted a post featuring a brutal mug shot of star point guard John Wall.

@WashWizards (screengrab) John Wall Team USA

"John Wall I got a barber in the DC area if you need him," liltony09 said on Instagram.

John Wall looking ALERT and READY for Team USA Camp pic.twitter.com/0imp0RJfUk — DRAFT (@PlayDraft) July 26, 2018

Ms. Wall was absolutely not impressed.

Even John Wall's mom got in on the jokes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JCmWhfjn9s — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 26, 2018

​San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan didn't have much better luck.

i'm getting worried about team usa basketball pic.twitter.com/oj3jKZXUe9 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) July 26, 2018

Y’all talkin bout John Wall lookin crazy... look at this foo 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KWkc56NvnC — #iTweetForThePeople (@ImThatDude707) July 26, 2018

​But it was Wall who was first to become a meme.





John Wall: profile pic vs. tagged photo pic.twitter.com/yDj0L8H6dC — Ashley Young (@young_ashleye) July 26, 2018



One daring netizen even formally proposed Wall become the new "10 guy."

I'd like to formally nominate John Wall as the new "10 Guy". I miss that meme. It needs a comeback anyway pic.twitter.com/WeJ6PKTkxs — Ben Cutler (@TuckerThaTruckr) July 26, 2018





​Detroit Pistons dunk artist Blake Griffin drew comparisons to Frankenstein and "King of the Hill."

"I sell propane and propane accessories" pic.twitter.com/ROfFmWO7WF — Top flight security of the world (@MoneyMitch_44) July 26, 2018

Some Twitter users speculated that the photographer had no sense of lighting and mistakenly used a wide-angle shot for close-ups, which can change how faces look in pictures.