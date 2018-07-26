WATCH: Road Rage Fight in New York Ends With Man Smashed Between Cars

A wild scene unfolded in New York City this week after drivers and pedestrians alike caught sight of two drivers exiting their cars and engaging in an intense round of fisticuffs in the middle of traffic.

Footage released online shows the moment this Tuesday that the driver of a white Hyundai parked next to a black Toyota near the intersection of Norman Avenue and McGuinness Boulevard in Brooklyn jumps out of his car and confronts the other driver. The brawl quickly intensifies, and the Hyundai driver pulls out a boxcutter.

​Both men can be seen sparring for roughly 20 seconds before a good Samaritan arrives on the scene to push the two apart. Although the driver of the Hyundai does back off, the situation heats up once when he decides to sneak into his opponent's car.

It's at this point that the Toyota driver runs toward the Hyundai and grabs ahold of the car while it's driving off. The man is later shaken off after being sandwiched between the moving car and a nearby van, video shows.

​According to local police, the Toyota driver went after the other man because the Hyundai driver stole his keys from the ignition when he snuck into his car, the New York Post reported. The man was later taken to Woodhull Hospital and treated for a few cuts and bruises.

Police are still looking for the fugitive Hyundai driver.