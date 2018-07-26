Chinese Company Makes Sex Dolls Controlled by Artificial Intelligence

A business enterprise based in China managed to blend artificial intelligence with adult entertainment and robotics, in order to produce lifelike companions for lonely men.

WMPDOLL, a Chinese sex doll manufacturing company based in the province of Guangdong, is implementing artificial intelligence technology and creating increasingly sophisticated sex bots, South China Morning Post reports.

The dolls’ AI features appear rudimentary; while they can answer questions, drawing their vocabulary from a database supported by Baidu, the dolls cannot maintain lengthy conversations.

© REUTERS / Aly Song Sex doll heads are seen at the WMDOLL factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China, July 12, 2018

As the company representatives explained, making improvements in this particular sphere has been somewhat problematic because AI experts aren’t exactly keen on investing much effort in developing artificial intelligence for sex dolls.

© REUTERS / Aly Song A worker assembles a sex doll at the WMDOLL factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, China, July 11, 2018

"Of course we’re not expecting to make our AI dolls that human-like, after all we’re just making adult products. But we will surely add more advanced technologies … for example making the limbs move more naturally," Liu Ding, WMDOLL’s product manager, said.

According to the newspaper, the company has already sold over 20 of its AI dolls and expects their products to eventually catch the eyes of foreign customers.