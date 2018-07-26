Chinese Company Makes Sex Dolls Controlled by Artificial Intelligence

WMPDOLL, a Chinese sex doll manufacturing company based in the province of Guangdong, is implementing artificial intelligence technology and creating increasingly sophisticated sex bots, South China Morning Post reports.
The dolls’ AI features appear rudimentary; while they can answer questions, drawing their vocabulary from a database supported by Baidu, the dolls cannot maintain lengthy conversations.
As the company representatives explained, making improvements in this particular sphere has been somewhat problematic because AI experts aren’t exactly keen on investing much effort in developing artificial intelligence for sex dolls.
"Of course we’re not expecting to make our AI dolls that human-like, after all we’re just making adult products. But we will surely add more advanced technologies … for example making the limbs move more naturally," Liu Ding, WMDOLL’s product manager, said.
According to the newspaper, the company has already sold over 20 of its AI dolls and expects their products to eventually catch the eyes of foreign customers.
