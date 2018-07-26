WATCH Man Narrowly Escapes Death From Approaching Train in Dramatic Rescue

The incident was caught on a camera pinned to the police officer's uniform. After the dramatic rescue, the man burst into tears, thanking the officer for saving his life.

Kyle Savoia, a policeman from Perth Amboy, a city in the US state of New Jersey, saved a man who had fallen asleep on traintracks rails on July 19, My Central Jersey portal reported.

Early in the morning, Savoia was sent to check on some man lying face down on the train tracks near the Perth Amboy station.

READ MORE: Train Evacuated After Chinese Woman Bites Passenger (VIDEO)

The video from the police body camera shows the officer running to the man and shouting, trying to wake him up as the train was rapidly approaching. Literally seconds before the collision, the man regained consciousness and got off the rails.

He was sent to hospital for a medical examination.