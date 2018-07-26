'Dear Rain, Please Come Back': Brits Suffer Through Extreme Heatwave

While some enjoy the latest heatwave in the UK, others find it difficult to go on about their business as usual.

July 26 is likely to be the hottest day of the year so far, with 36 °C expected in the southeast, according to the British national weather service.

A similar heatwave in 2003 led to more than 20,000 deaths across Europe, including 15,000 in France alone and 2,193 in Britain.

The lawmakers called on the government to develop a strategy to protect the health of the elderly in periods of extreme heat and social media users took to online platforms to voice their frustration.

When it's over 30°c outside and your freshly applied make up slides off your face after 5 minutes of being in the heat. #heatwaveproblems pic.twitter.com/VMFSGEgByD — Fi (@fifikay81) July 24, 2018​

Dear The Cold, The Wind and The Rain,



I’m so sorry for all the bad things I said about you. I realise now that I was wrong and didn’t pay enough attention to all of your positives.



Please come back. It’ll be different this time.



All my love,

Jamie#heatwaveuk — Jamie Spafford (@JamieSpafford) July 23, 2018​

The National Health Service has issued tips for coping in hot weather.

Today is likely to be the hottest day of the year. If you can, check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves. See tips for coping in hot weather on our page: https://t.co/vxZSSThI7j #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/rqFRPGzSmo — NHS Choices (@NHSChoices) July 26, 2018​

It’s so hot even the ice cream vans are melting!!!!! #HeatwaveUK pic.twitter.com/9tHVDyX1iI — Kerry Taylor (@KerryTaylor75) July 23, 2018​

Honestly forgotten what rain is & how being cold feels 😣🤔#Heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/8Z07sj1BiY — BethEvans🔥 (@findingfibro) July 23, 2018​

actual footage I took of someone on the central line #Heatwaveuk pic.twitter.com/KlVVtZYwgG — Sammy (@SammyAlbon) July 23, 2018​

Much of what you can do to beat the heat is common sense, but here’s some #WednesdayWisdom on staying cool from @PHE_uk:



— close curtains on windows facing the sun

— turn off non-essential lights & electrical equipment

— use electric fans when it's less than 35°C



☀️😎⛱️🥤 pic.twitter.com/jjsTdkPVUU — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) July 25, 2018​

The cross-party Environmental Audit Committee urged the government to ensure the NHS is prepared for more frequent heatwaves in the future.