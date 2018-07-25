Register
18:16 GMT +325 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Three former U.S. secretaries of state, Hillary Clinton (L), Colin Powell (2nd R) and Madeleine Albright (R) are pictured with fictional Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, played by Tea Leoni (2nd L) on political television drama Madam Secretary, in this picture released by CBS in New York, NY, U.S., July 24, 2018

    'War Criminals United': Twitter Riled by Clinton, Albright, Powell TV Appearance

    © REUTERS / Courtesy David M. Russell/CBS/Handout
    Viral
    Get short URL
    531

    Social media users aren't exactly thrilled to hear that former secretaries of state Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright are set to make a guest star appearance on the hit CBS political drama Madam Secretary.

    The series, which is entering its fifth season on October 7, will kick off with appearances by the Obama, Bush and Clinton-era secretaries of state, who will help Tea Leoni, who plays fictional secretary of state Elizabeth McCord, respond to a "delicate situation."

    The hit CBS drama's twitter page blew up over the news, with Clinton supporters rushing to show their excitement and promising not to miss the season premiere.

    Not everyone was excited however, with users soon flooding the feed with a wave of recollections about Albright, Powell and Clinton's roles in the wars in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, and Syria.

    The news also brought out the Trump supporters gloating over the real estate magnate's unexpected victory over Clinton in the 2016 election.

    Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. In 2011, she lobbied President Barack Obama to stage a military intervention in Libya, which led to the overthrow of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and Libya's collapse into multiple statelets governed by warring factions. The chaos helped to spark the migrant crisis, with many refugees and migrants making their way to Europe from Libyan ports. President Obama would later call the aftermath of the Libya attack the worst mistake of his presidency.

    Colin Powell served as secretary of state between 2001 and 2005, and presided over the US's public justification of the invasion of Iraq. In February 2003, Powell appeared at the UN and gave his now infamous presentation on Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction program. After the US invasion, the weapons were never found, but Iraq descended into over a decade of chaos, which claimed the lives of over 4,400 US servicemen and nearly 300,000 documented Iraqi civilians and combatants. Powell later expressed regret over his actions.

    Madeleine Albright served as President Bill Clinton's secretary of state from 1997 to 2001, and actively lobbied for the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, which led to up to 5,700 civilian deaths and serious damage to the country's infrastructure. The NATO campaign included the use of depleted uranium ammunition, which continues to affect the health of civilians in the areas hit. The secretary also attracted controversy over her perceived indifference to the deaths of an estimated 500,000 children who died as a result of US-backed sanctions against Iraq. Albright said that these deaths were "worth it" to contain Saddam Hussein.

    Related:

    Twitter Praises Swedish Woman Who Stopped Afghan Man’s Deportation
    'Dynastic Kleptocracy': Ivanka Trump Brand Closedown Turns Twitter Toxic
    ‘Unimpressed’: Iran’s Foreign Minister Dismisses Trump’s All-Caps Twitter Threat
    'Sabotaging One Election Wasn't Enough?' Twitter Rips James Comey's Voting Tips
    Tottenham's New 'Toilet-Like' Stadium Sends Twitter Into Meltdown (PHOTOS)
    Twitter-Quake as Guardians of the Galaxy Director Sacked Over Old Tweets
    Tags:
    guest appearance, secretary of state, TV show, Madam Secretary, Madeleine Albright, Colin Powell, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse