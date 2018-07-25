'War Criminals United': Twitter Riled by Clinton, Albright, Powell TV Appearance

Social media users aren't exactly thrilled to hear that former secretaries of state Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright are set to make a guest star appearance on the hit CBS political drama Madam Secretary.

The series, which is entering its fifth season on October 7, will kick off with appearances by the Obama, Bush and Clinton-era secretaries of state, who will help Tea Leoni, who plays fictional secretary of state Elizabeth McCord, respond to a "delicate situation."

The hit CBS drama's twitter page blew up over the news, with Clinton supporters rushing to show their excitement and promising not to miss the season premiere.

Love this show— love being a part of this fictional White House where people are working to make good change and the people are decent and not suffering from personality disorders with narcissistic traits— ya know like in our real White House world 😐 — Peggy (@peggyskold) July 24, 2018

Not everyone was excited however, with users soon flooding the feed with a wave of recollections about Albright, Powell and Clinton's roles in the wars in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, and Syria.

No other country celebrates war-criminals like this. This is psychotic. Disgusting. — Hannibal Khoury (@The_Cyrenian) July 25, 2018

They played a starring roll in the death of 2,000,000+ innocents; Now @madeleine "500,000 dead Iraqi children was worth it" Albright.

Colin "Iraq has WMDs & is an imminent threat" Powell.

Hillary "We came, we saw, he died hahaha" Clinton are coming to your screens. — Nostradummarse (@nostradummarse) July 24, 2018

In this season, the state department will attempt to enact successful regime change in Syria, Iraq, and Serbia. — Ban Me Please (@Dongkey_kong) July 25, 2018

Sick, sick, sick. The attempted humanisation and popularisation of people who have the blood of literally millions on their hands. I don't watch this show, but I'd urge all those who do to boycott this episode. These blood-soaked monsters belong behind bars, not in sitcoms. — Michael Marshall (@michael53021960) July 24, 2018

nice. 3 warmongering lunatics. — sic (@xlindcru) July 24, 2018

War Criminals United



Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright will guest star on Madam Secretary https://t.co/AqT7KvXEEt — Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) July 24, 2018

The news also brought out the Trump supporters gloating over the real estate magnate's unexpected victory over Clinton in the 2016 election.

While the @POTUS lives in the oval office solving humanity's biggest problem, hillary wanders around 3rd tv series. Very funny — The East Shores (@TheEastShore) July 24, 2018

thats the closest hilary will ever get to becoming prez!!! hahahaha — Plan Bee (@TheRealPlanBee) July 24, 2018

Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. In 2011, she lobbied President Barack Obama to stage a military intervention in Libya, which led to the overthrow of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and Libya's collapse into multiple statelets governed by warring factions. The chaos helped to spark the migrant crisis, with many refugees and migrants making their way to Europe from Libyan ports. President Obama would later call the aftermath of the Libya attack the worst mistake of his presidency.

Colin Powell served as secretary of state between 2001 and 2005, and presided over the US's public justification of the invasion of Iraq. In February 2003, Powell appeared at the UN and gave his now infamous presentation on Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction program. After the US invasion, the weapons were never found, but Iraq descended into over a decade of chaos, which claimed the lives of over 4,400 US servicemen and nearly 300,000 documented Iraqi civilians and combatants. Powell later expressed regret over his actions.

Madeleine Albright served as President Bill Clinton's secretary of state from 1997 to 2001, and actively lobbied for the 1999 NATO bombing of Yugoslavia, which led to up to 5,700 civilian deaths and serious damage to the country's infrastructure. The NATO campaign included the use of depleted uranium ammunition, which continues to affect the health of civilians in the areas hit. The secretary also attracted controversy over her perceived indifference to the deaths of an estimated 500,000 children who died as a result of US-backed sanctions against Iraq. Albright said that these deaths were "worth it" to contain Saddam Hussein.