Clash of Legends? Female Pro Wrestling Star Challenged to Epic WWE Showdown

As World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announces its first exclusive all-women event, wrestling fans await with bated breaths the possible battle between two gorgeous wrestling legends.

Professional wrestler and model Mickie James has called upon her longtime friend and rival Trish Stratus, to one last match during the WWE first-ever all-women pay-per-view even called the Evolution.

"We’ve stood the test of time my friend… But after tonight’s announcement from @StephMcMahon and all the excitement for something we all worked so hard for I must ask… One more time?!" James tweeted, using hashtags #ThePeopleWantI and #IWantIt.

​James’ tweet quickly accrued over 4,500 likes and was retweeted over 900 times, with excited fans calling for Stratus to accept the challenge.

The Evolution is scheduled to be held at NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in New York on October 28. Itis expected to feature “Women's Championship matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT UK” as well as “the finals of the all-women's tournament, the Mae Young Classic 2018,” according to Forbes.