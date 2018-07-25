WATCH 1,000s of Sardines Jump Out of Water 'Attacking' Boat

The fishy phenomenon off Taiwan's coast that made the water's surface "boil" and amused local fishermen was likely caused by a major threat.

In an incredible clip posted on Facebook by fisherman Lu Jingwai, tens of thousands of sardines are seen jumping out of the water onto his boat at a fishing point in Taiwan.

"It is so scary! I am being attacked by fish!" Jingwai can be heard screaming in the video. The man and his companions picked up the fish that landed in his boat and put them back in the water.

Barracudas were likely to have been the threat that sent the fish into a jumping frenzy, Jingwai told The Daily Mail.