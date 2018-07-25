Russian 'Kim Kardashian' Teases Followers With Bikini Snaps, Creates Meltdown

Instagram model Anastasia Kvitko, who has made a name for herself with her outstanding curves, has shared some of her fresh beach looks, triggering a storm in the comment section. While some admired the beauty, Kvitko claims to be purely natural despite accusations of “foul play.”

The 23-year-old Russian, who is now pursuing a modeling career in Los Angeles, has delighted her 8.6 million followers on Instagram as she revealed her wild side in a tiny black-and-white bikini with leopard print.

Swimsuit @prettylittlething 💙 Публикация от AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) 22 Июл 2018 в 2:59 PDT

The new snaps got a huge response from her online fans, who rushed to share their admiration with comments like “The best girl in the world” or “Really amazing” in English, Spanish, French, Greek and Russian.

This post was a follow up to her recent holiday snaps from Californian beaches.

📸 Публикация от AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) 20 Июл 2018 в 4:44 PDT

However, not everyone seemed to share the admiration; some question if her curves are natural.

Some user wrote “Is her ass real or naw?” while another was more emotional: “Plastic much?!”

Pants @ymijeans 🌊 Публикация от AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) 16 Июл 2018 в 7:15 PDT

There were those, who had no doubts that Anastasia’s curves are fake, or were just trashing the woman.

Some commented in Russian “Nothing personal, but what kind of chair do you need to fit such a bottom in.”

Another user wrote “I wonder how much she paid for plastic surgery.”