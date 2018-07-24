WATCH Messi Flee Into Sea After Being Busted by Fans

While the 31-year-old Lionel Messi had been enjoying his vacation, football fans have apparently ruined it for him: as soon as they spotted him on a Formentera beach, they started taking pictures of him and recording videos.
An Instagram user uploaded a snap and a video of the Argentine, who was walking away from the crowd as if trying to find some place to hide, with the caption “We were having lunch on the island; it appears, at the same time as Leo Messi. He was incognito, but then the crowd recognized him. And that’s what happened next.”
Messi was later seen enjoying some downtime on a yacht with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, children and friends.
