WATCH Messi Flee Into Sea After Being Busted by Fans

The Barcelona star is apparently getting over his World Cup disappointment as he headed to Formentera, the smallest Balearic Island off the coast of Spain with his family.

While the 31-year-old Lionel Messi had been enjoying his vacation, football fans have apparently ruined it for him: as soon as they spotted him on a Formentera beach, they started taking pictures of him and recording videos.

An Instagram user uploaded a snap and a video of the Argentine, who was walking away from the crowd as if trying to find some place to hide, with the caption “We were having lunch on the island; it appears, at the same time as Leo Messi. He was incognito, but then the crowd recognized him. And that’s what happened next.”

Messi was later seen enjoying some downtime on a yacht with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, children and friends.