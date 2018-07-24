Cosplay Fan With 'Drastic Proportions' Puts 'Erotic Spin' on Comics Characters

To get the body of her dream, Gia Gotham has gone through three breast augmentations, and is not planning to stop there – the cosplayer has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her next “XL implants,” a Brazilian butt lift and a tummy tuck surgery.
The mother-of-two, who lives in New York, revealed that she’s an avid exerciser, and had lost almost 68 kg over the past three years by “working up a sweat at the gym” and being on a keto diet.
“The best body modification I’ve gone through, by far was my weight loss. I was confident even at 300lbs [136 kg] and still felt beautiful, but I felt trapped. […]Seeing my idols Pam Anderson and Anna Nicole [Smith] attracted me to plastic surgery. I remember from a very young age knowing I wanted to have my body and boobs exactly like theirs” she said.
Gia has spent some $26,400 on surgery and cosmetic procedures, including $19,000 on boob jobs, $3,445 on lip implants, $500 on lip fillers, $300 on Botox, and $3,000 on liposuction on her chin.
The cosplayer, who has amassed an army of 124,000 Instagram followers, has been sharing snaps of her posing as DC comics’ characters – Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and even the Joker.
“I like to put my own grungy, erotic spin on the characters I portray. Body wise I think I fit in pretty well since a lot of animated females have pretty drastic proportions,” she said.
