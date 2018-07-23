Register
20:03 GMT +323 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Social media doesn't want you to see Rubens' paintings

    Facebook 'Playfully' Mocked for Taking Down Topless Jesus Image Over Nudity Ban

    © Photo: Youtube / VISITFLANDERS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Facebook reportedly earlier removed one of its adverts and posts showcasing Peter Paul Rubens’ masterpiece Descent from the Cross, stored and much cherished in one of Antwerp’s churches.

    A Belgian tourist organization, Tourism Flanders (Toerisme Vlaanderen), stood up to the social network’s ”cultural censorship,” coming up with a mocking video called "16th century Rubens paintings versus 21st century social media regulations," according to The Brussels Times, which called the action “a playful protest.”

    In the footage, social media inspectors clad in FBI uniforms patrol an art gallery and address visitors with the question if they use social media accounts. Those who answer in the affirmative are pulled away from historic paintings featuring nudity to those which do not feature naked human bodies. "We have to protect you against nudity, even if it is artistic in nature," an inspector solemnly states.

    READ MORE: Belgium Obstructs Nude Spot for Fear Beach Sex Might Disrupt Wildlife

    In an open letter to the social media giant, cultural enterprises such as Bozar and Tourism Flanders, which is promoting trips to the northern, Flemish, part of Belgium, home to Rubens and other famed artists, complained about Facebook “constantly rejecting works of art by our beloved Peter Paul Rubens,” going on to invite Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg to meet their representatives for a bit of talks over “a cup of coffee” or a pint of Belgian beer.

    The Western Wall and Dome of the rock in the old city of Jerusalem
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Yourway-to-israel
    'Conscious' Art to 'Provoke?': Belgian Model Poses Naked in Front of Jerusalem's Western Wall (PHOTO)

    “Breasts, buttocks and Peter Paul Rubens’ Cherubs are all considered indecent. Not by us, but by you,” the letter reads, adding that the policy prevents those interested from learning more about the renowned Flemish “old masters.”

    Facebook responded by saying that there were no precedents of the platform taking down posts featuring artistic nudity, but admitted to toughening their content guidelines.

    Nevertheless, a number of social media posts featuring paintings by artist Peter Paul Rubens have recently been removed, Belgium’s VRT News reported.

    READ MORE: Bird's Eye Stage: Photographer Takes Snaps of Naked Ballerinas Dancing on Roofs

    According to The Brussels Times, the Flemish Office has put together a cultural plan for the next few years to advertise the works of Rubens, as well as other 15th-17th century Flemish painters, including Pieter Bruegel the Elder and Jan van Eyck.


    Related:

    'Holocaust Denial is Still There, Facebook Still Pushes That Line' – Campaigner
    Facebook Suspends Another Analytics Firm Over User Data Sharing – Reports
    Zuckerberg Claims Facebook Knew About "Russian Meddling" in 2016 US Election
    Zuckerberg Rules Out Banning Holocaust Deniers from Facebook
    Tags:
    social network, footage, video, museum, protest, work of art, social media, art, master, masterpiece, Dutch, Peter Paul Rubens, Flanders, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse