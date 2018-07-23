Tottenham's New 'Toilet-Like' Stadium Sends Twitter Into Meltdown (PHOTOS)

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club has proudly showed off their brand new stadium, which was widely hailed by supporters for a higher capacity than their old White Hart Lane. But the arena seems to have inspired netizens to draw a somewhat embarrassing parallel.

In a bid to keep with the hype around the 62,000-seat stadium, Tottenham’s social media team released a series of birds-eye-view pictures as construction work continues on the site of their former White Hart Lane ground.

The snaps did make waves – but, apparently, not exactly in a way the football club expected: social media users were quick to spot that the arena looked like a toilet seat from above, and the unfortunate angle drew much ridicule on Twitter:

Looks like a toilet seat — PerkyG (@perkyg) 21 июля 2018 г.

Hahaha, when I saw this on my timeline I thought it was an Arsenal fan messing around! You actually built a stadium that looks like a toilet seat you absolute mugs!! — 🔴⚪️ Pig-E-Wig 🐷 (@RichPigTaylor) 21 июля 2018 г.

The new "#UrinalStadium" looking flush for the new season 😂😂😂😂 — Christofski (@lindsay3_chris) 21 июля 2018 г.

2/3 years of hardwork only to be called a toilet stadium



Tottenham Hotspur FC for you pic.twitter.com/4SFM1So8Bu — RF (@RampageFirmino) 21 июля 2018 г.

Spurs’ first fixture in their new “home” stadium will be against Liverpool in the Premier League on September 15.