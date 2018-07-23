Tottenham's New 'Toilet-Like' Stadium Sends Twitter Into Meltdown (PHOTOS)

In a bid to keep with the hype around the 62,000-seat stadium, Tottenham’s social media team released a series of birds-eye-view pictures as construction work continues on the site of their former White Hart Lane ground.
🏟️ The latest shots of #SpursNewStadium from the sky 🚁#COYS pic.twitter.com/5fDxT9zIbc— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 21 июля 2018 г.
The snaps did make waves – but, apparently, not exactly in a way the football club expected: social media users were quick to spot that the arena looked like a toilet seat from above, and the unfortunate angle drew much ridicule on Twitter:
Looks like a toilet seat— PerkyG (@perkyg) 21 июля 2018 г.
Hahaha, when I saw this on my timeline I thought it was an Arsenal fan messing around! You actually built a stadium that looks like a toilet seat you absolute mugs!!— 🔴⚪️ Pig-E-Wig 🐷 (@RichPigTaylor) 21 июля 2018 г.
The new "#UrinalStadium" looking flush for the new season 😂😂😂😂— Christofski (@lindsay3_chris) 21 июля 2018 г.
2/3 years of hardwork only to be called a toilet stadium— RF (@RampageFirmino) 21 июля 2018 г.
Tottenham Hotspur FC for you pic.twitter.com/4SFM1So8Bu
21 июля 2018 г.
21 июля 2018 г.
21 июля 2018 г.
Spurs’ first fixture in their new “home” stadium will be against Liverpool in the Premier League on September 15.
