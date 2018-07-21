New 'Confetti' Optical Illusion Takes Internet by Storm

The Internet has been inundated with a vast variety of optical illusions, baffling and dividing users since the famous “dress” went viral in 2015, when netizens argued whether it was blue and black, or white and gold.

Most recently, Professor at the University of Texas at El Paso David Novick has shared an optical illusion, which he called “confetti,” on his Twitter feed. Despite the fact that the circles in the background appear to be of four different colors, they are all actually the same color.

A new Munker illusion, which I call confetti. All the dots in the background are the same color (RGB 250, 219, 172) but are perceived as four different colors. The differences are subtle, though, and depend on the size of the image when it's viewed. cc @AkiyoshiKitaoka pic.twitter.com/vT6x64LLTy — David Novick (@NovickProf) 18 июля 2018 г.

Novick explained that the illusion occurs due to the horizontal stripes having different colors and crossing the circle – this is commonly known as Munker-White’s illusion.

Here's a second confetti illusion. All the dots in the background are the same color (RGB 248, 205, 172) but are perceived as four different colors. Like all Munker illusions, this is affected by image size. If the illusion isn’t clearly apparent, try shrinking the image. pic.twitter.com/VXjtbIovhm — David Novick (@NovickProf) 19 июля 2018 г.

The professor stressed that just like all Munker illusions, the perception depends on the size of the image when it’s viewed – at full-screen size, it can easily be seen that the dots are all the same color.

Here's a third confetti illusion. All the dots in the background are the same color (RGB 245, 187, 161) but are perceived as four different colors. Like all Munker illusions, this is affected by image size. If the illusion isn’t clearly apparent, try shrinking the image. pic.twitter.com/ljua1u3kG4 — David Novick (@NovickProf) 20 июля 2018 г.

Social media users were amazed by his creation:

It's particularly effective at twitter preview scale! pic.twitter.com/qsMwPPwTLj — Phil Parker (@parker0phil) 19 июля 2018 г.

I didn't want to believe it till I zoomed in! Crazy — OneVoice (@whiffer2) 19 июля 2018 г.

Novick’s tweets have apparently inspired some to create similar illusions: